Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,495,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,350 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,967,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.40.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,178,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,594,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.38. The stock has a market cap of $732.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

