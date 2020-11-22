Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $270.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

