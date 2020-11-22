Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $22.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,736.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,113. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,617.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

