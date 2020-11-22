Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT Raised to $65.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,720 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

