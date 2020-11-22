Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.20.

Ameren stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

