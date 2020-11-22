American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,604,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of American Express worth $1,464,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.