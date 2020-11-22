American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of AOUT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

