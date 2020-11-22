America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $128.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

