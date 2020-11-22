Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

ATEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Anterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $140,811.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 332,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,890.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Anterix by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 52,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Anterix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

