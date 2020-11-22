Antony C. Ball Purchases 69,150 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball acquired 69,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $232,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEPS. B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

