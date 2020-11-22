Antony C. Ball Purchases 69,150 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball acquired 69,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $232,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEPS. B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.
About Net 1 UEPS Technologies
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.
Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.