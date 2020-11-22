Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.50. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,390.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550 over the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

