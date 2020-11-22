Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 158 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after buying an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $41,790,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 170.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 230,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after buying an additional 175,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

