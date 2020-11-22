Asset Planning Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. 2,410,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,736. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

