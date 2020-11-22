Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $103.18. 455,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.