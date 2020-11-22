Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $947,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

