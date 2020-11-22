Asset Planning Services Ltd. Purchases 280 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,719. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.