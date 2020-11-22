Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 56 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,500,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $391.84. 494,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.00. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $396.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

