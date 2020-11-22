Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 6,625 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.1% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.63. 2,697,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,695. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $365.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

