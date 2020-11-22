Asset Planning Services Ltd. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,175,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rowe increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 767,776 shares of company stock valued at $95,983,137. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,849. The firm has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

