Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Atkore International Group also updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.15-1.30 EPS.

NYSE ATKR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,862 shares of company stock worth $853,506. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

