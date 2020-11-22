Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.25 EPS.

Shares of ATKR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,862 shares of company stock valued at $853,506 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

