Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.44.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $208.43 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $216.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -144.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

