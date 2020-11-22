AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Cut by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,100 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 5.7% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 121,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 261.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.