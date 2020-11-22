AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,016 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

