Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Thomas M. Constantine Sells 4,500 Shares

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 141.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 141,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

