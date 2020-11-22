Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Baidu worth $25,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,289,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $136.11 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

