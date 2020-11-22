Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 35.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $15,289,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Baidu by 89.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48,112 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

