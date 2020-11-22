Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lessened by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after buying an additional 1,574,233 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

