Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.