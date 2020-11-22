Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.57. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

