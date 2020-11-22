Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

