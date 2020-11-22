Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the period.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
