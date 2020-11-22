Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

