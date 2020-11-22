Berenberg Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders bought 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977 over the last quarter.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

