BidaskClub Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.87.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $199.40 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,212,000 after buying an additional 58,145 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 36,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.