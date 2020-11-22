BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $6,958,081.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,705.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,248,746 shares of company stock valued at $147,944,999 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

