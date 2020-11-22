Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $862,613.64 and approximately $4,881.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

