BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.27.

NYSE:BJ opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,393,190 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

