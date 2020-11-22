BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $115.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,900 shares of company stock valued at $19,930,141 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

