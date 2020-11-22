Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Brady from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti increased their price target on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

BRC stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Brady has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Brady by 469.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 464.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 45.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Brady by 168.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 117.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

