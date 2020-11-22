Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 178,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,023. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $129.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

