Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.03.

NYSE BAM opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

