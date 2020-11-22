BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

