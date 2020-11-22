Canaccord Genuity Increases BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $110.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. Guggenheim boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.
NASDAQ BTAI opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 588,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after acquiring an additional 319,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,210 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,903,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.