Canaccord Genuity Increases BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $110.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. Guggenheim boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 588,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after acquiring an additional 319,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,210 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,903,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.