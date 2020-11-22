Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to $20.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

