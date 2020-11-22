Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Central Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

