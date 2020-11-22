Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $957.32 million, a PE ratio of -282.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $915,375.00. Insiders sold 599,522 shares of company stock worth $29,651,514 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

