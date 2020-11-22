Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $957.32 million, a PE ratio of -282.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $915,375.00. Insiders sold 599,522 shares of company stock worth $29,651,514 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit