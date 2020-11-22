Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $172.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

