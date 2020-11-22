Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cathay Pacific Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

