CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.