CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 23,217 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.27% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

